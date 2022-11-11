Around the world in 80 days with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Explorers looking for their next adventure can take advantage of two new shorter sailings unveiled by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines today, as part of its ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ cruise in 2023 – with up to 352 USD per person for guests to enjoy on board. The route goes to India, Singapore, Japan and the USA.

The cruise ship Borealis will set sail from Southampton on 23rd February 2023, following as closely as possible in the footsteps of fictional explorer Phileas Fogg in the Jules Verne novel Around the World in Eighty Days.

Those wishing to experience part of the adventure can join one of two shorter cruises that will visit many of the wonders included within the 80-day voyage. A 26-night journey from Southampton to Singapore will see Borealis cruise the world-famous Suez Canal, with guests able to explore the majestic temples of Luxor and Karnak in the Egyptian port of Safaga, visit the secret bazaars, hidden temples and the lesser known Elephanta Caves in bustling Mumbai or, in Singapore, witness the indigenous wildlife and the UNESCO-listed World Heritage Botanic Gardens.

From Singapore, Borealis will depart on a 53-night cruise, where guests will enjoy a call into Japan in time to witness the cherry blossom in bloom and delve into the Samurai heritage at Fukuoka and Osaka Castle; experience the temples, street food and architecture of Hong Kong and enjoy a taste of paradise in Hawaii, with its iconic Aloha Tower, authentic farmers’ markets, and traditional Hawaiian dance shows at seaside lūʻau.

The two new sectors will be available exclusively to members of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Oceans loyalty scheme on Wednesday 9thand Thursday 10th November, ahead of general release on Friday 11thNovember.

Claire Ward, Director of Product and Customer Services at Fred. Olsen Cruise Line’s said:

“Our Around the World in 80 Days cruise has already proven popular, and there are some exceptional opportunities to be had as we follow as closely as possible in the footsteps of fictional explorer Phileas Fogg.

“These shorter sailings will enable even more of our guests to share these experiences, with every port offering a fascinating insight into history, culture, art, architecture or the chance for spectacular encounters with wildlife.”

“Plus, with up to £300 on board spend per person, guests can really make the most of their time with us, whether it’s to take their explorations to the next level with one of our immersive short excursions, or relax in one of our lounges as we enjoy scenic sailing between destinations.”

Details of the new sectors are as follows:

Borealis’ 26-night S2306 ‘A Journey from Southampton to Singapore’ cruise, departing from Southampton on 23rd February 2023 (flights returning to London Heathrow). Prices start from £3,799 per person, with up to £300 per person to spend on board.

Itinerary: Southampton, England – Lisbon Portugal – Cruising Strait of Messina, Italy – Brindisi, Italy – Port Said, Egypt – Suez Canal Transit, Egypt – Safaga, Egypt – Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Mormugão, Goa, India – Kochi, Kerala, India -Singapore, Singapore

For more details: Visit www.fredolsencruises.com/cruise/southampton-to-singapore-s2306

Borealis’ 53-night S2307 ‘A Journey from Singapore to Southampton’ cruise, departing from Singapore (flights departing from London Heathrow) on 21st March 2023. Prices start from £7,499 person, with up to £300 per person to spend on board.

Itinerary: Singapore, Singapore – Nha Trang, Vietnam – Hong Kong, China – Shanghai, China – Hakata Fukuoka, Japan – Osaka, Japan – Nagoya Aichi, Japan – Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan – Crossing International Date Line At sea – Honolulu, Oahu, HI, United States of America – Lahaina, Maui, HI, United States of America – Hilo, HI, United States of America – San Francisco, CA, United States of America – San Diego, CA, United States of America – Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico -Puerto Caldera, Costa Rica – Panama Canal Transit, Panama – Cartagena de Indias, Colombia – Santa Marta Colombia – Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands – Basseterre St Kitts and Nevis – Ponta Delgada, São Miguel, Azores, Portugal – Southampton, England

For more details: Visit www.fredolsencruises.com/cruise/singapore-to-southampton-s2307

For further information on Fred. Olsen’s Around the World in 80 Days cruise, visit www.fredolsencruises.com/cruise/around-the-world-in-80-days-s2305. Book online, call our Reservations team on 0800 0355 242 (Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm), or contact your ABTA travel agent.