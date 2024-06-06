Nordic midsummer feast in the Philippines

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines invites to the annual Midsummer Feast on 28 June 2024 at the Atrium at Enderun in Taguig. The event will be a celebration of the nordic midsummer traditions with food and activities.

The food will include kid-friendly options and traditional Nordic treats. The event is aimed at all ages and the dress code is festive with an optional Nordic flair such as flower crowns or viking helmets. Furthermore, there will be networking opportunities and time to mingle with business partners of the Nordic community.