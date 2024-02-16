Denmark / General news / Thailand

Bangkok and the Danish Embassy discuss the green agenda

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment
Photo: Embassy of Denmark in Thailand

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Danish Embassy of Thailand met on 16 February 2024 to discuss sustainability and the green agenda. The Danish ambassador, Jon Thorgaard, and Governor Chadchart Sittipunt talked on waste handling in collaboration with the Danish Environmental Agency, Miljøstyrelsen, and sustainable living for the citizens of Bangkok.

Furthermore the representatives considered public-private collaborations in order to create change. Representatives from Novo Nordisk, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Sanon Wangsrangboon, and Chief Sustainability Officer of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Pornphrom Vikitsreth also attended the meeting.

Source: The Embassy of Denmark in Thailand 

