Playdates now available in Malaysia

The popular yellow play device is now officially available in Norway, Sweden, Singapore and Malaysia as well as a number of other countries.

Malaysia where the devises gets manufactured has also been added to the list of countries where purchase is now possible.

The device has been extremely popular. The company behind it, Panic, who launched the device almost two years ago, just announced that they finally caught up with all the preorders. Moving forward the company plans to be transparent as to when the orders are in stock, as well as when the orders might take longer to arrive.

The company announce that they shipped more than 70,000 playdates , and that right now there is a limited amount in stock to purchase.

Source: www.theverge.com