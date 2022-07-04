Bangkok, best city in Asia for digital nomads

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently reported that Bangkok was ranked the second-best city in the world for digital nomads and the best Asian city for digital nomads to work in.

The study was done by a UK flexible working solutions provider, The Instant Group and touted Bangkok as the best Asian city to work in because of its affordability, connectivity, transportation and fantastic cuisine.

Now, you are probably about to scan this article to find out which city in the world was actually ranked the best, right? Well, don’t strain your eyes. Here’s the answer. Bangkok is second to none other than the beautiful, romantic city of Lisbon, Portugal!

According to TAT News, the tourism body’s news outlet, Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “This is a wonderful accolade for both Bangkok and Thailand, recognising as it does the Thai capital’s modernity, connectivity, and affordability attributes. It is even more rewarding when considering how well it complements Thailand’s goal of growing its digital nomad travel sector under the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign.”

Furthermore, Bangkok was also one of only two Asian cities to make it into the survey’s top 10 cities from around the world, the other being Seoul in 7th place.

Quoting TAT News “Research has shown there are already 35 million digital nomads worldwide, and with advances in technology, remote working and workplace culture it is thought that by 2035, this number could be one billion. Predictions say the global nomadic workforce will account for one in every three employees.

Alongside Bangkok, Thailand also offers other popular destinations ideal for digital nomads, such as Phuket, Samui, and Chiang Mai.”

Source: TAT News

