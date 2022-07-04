Book: Scandinavians in Siam

|Cover
|
Scandinavians in Siam
This book is a “must” for any Scandinavian working or living in Thailand! The book was first produced in 1980 by the Scandinavian Society Siam to celebrate its 60 years anniversary. It was quickly sold out and so in 2000 the Scandinavian Society Siam decided to reproduce the old book extended with an image gallery of highlights from the 20 years in between.
The book is also an excellent gift to customers and suppliers in Thailand as well as in Scandinavia. The book covers the early years of Scandinavian – Thai relationship including the “golden era” around the turn of the century during the reign of King Chulalongkorn. The extension part covers year by year from 1980 to 2000 the big and small developments in photos and extended captions of the Scandinavian community in Thailand.
|Price: 750 THB
Hard cover with dust jacket excl. VAT but incl. shipping in Thailand
|Author
|m.fl
|Number of Pages
|160 pages
|Language
|English
|Publication Date
|2000
|Book Size (cm.)
|A4 size (210 mm x 297 mm)
|Printed by
|Scand-Media Corp., Ltd.
|ISBN
|Weight (kgs.)
|ชาวสแกนดิเนเวียนในสยาม หนังสือเล่มนี้ “จำเป็น” สำหรับชาว สแกนดิเนเวียนที่ทำงานหรืออาศัยอยู่ในประเทศไทย! หนังสือเล่มนี้ผลิตครั้งแรกในปี 1980 หนังสือเล่มนีี้มีการอธิบาย และภาพถ่ายของชุมชนสแกนดิเนเวียนในประเทศไทยว่าพัฒนาขึ้นอย่างไรบ้าง