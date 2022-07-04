Book: Scandinavians in Siam

Cover



Scandinavians in Siam This book is a “must” for any Scandinavian working or living in Thailand! The book was first produced in 1980 by the Scandinavian Society Siam to celebrate its 60 years anniversary. It was quickly sold out and so in 2000 the Scandinavian Society Siam decided to reproduce the old book extended with an image gallery of highlights from the 20 years in between. The book is also an excellent gift to customers and suppliers in Thailand as well as in Scandinavia. The book covers the early years of Scandinavian – Thai relationship including the “golden era” around the turn of the century during the reign of King Chulalongkorn. The extension part covers year by year from 1980 to 2000 the big and small developments in photos and extended captions of the Scandinavian community in Thailand.