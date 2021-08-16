Borr Drilling awarded more work for Gunnlod rig in Malaysia

Norway’s Borr Drilling has received a letter of award (LOA) for a 105-day contract for the premium jack-up drilling rig Gunnlod from an undisclosed operator in Malaysia, Energyvoice reports.

Borr Drilling, an international drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry is expecting the LOA to be converted into a contract soon and the drilling campaign is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021 in direct continuation of Gunnlod’s current contract for Thailand’s PTT Exploration & Production (PTTEP).

Borr Drilling stated, “This letter of award, which is expected to be converted into a contract shortly, will maintain the rig contracted over the monsoon season in South East Asia and into Q1 2022 when additional employment opportunities should be available for the rig.”

Gunnlod is a Pacific 400 jack-up built at the PPL shipyard in Singapore. The drilling rig was delivered in 2018 and Gunnlod is currently drilling offshore Malaysia for PTTEP.