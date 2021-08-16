The Swedish Government appointed in May 2018 Niclas Kvarnström as Ambassador to Singapore and after three wonderful years in the island-city state, HE Niclas Kvarnström is concluding his term as Ambassador of Sweden to Singapore.

In a recent video posted by the Embassy of Sweden in Singapore on its Facebook page, the Ambassador concludes his three-year term and what extraordinary three years it has been, the ambassador says. The Ambassador explains the first half of his ambassadorship was spent with a very active bilateral relationship full of visits, events, and delegations. The highlight was probably the visit from His Royal Highnesses Prince Daniel of Sweden to Singapore with a very large delegation of entrepreneurs, the Ambassador says.

The second half of his ambassadorship was of course very much focused on managing the consequences of the pandemic for Sweden citizens and Swedish businesses in Singapore, the ambassador says.

“But even in a pandemic, we managed to stay focused on our objective of innovation centric Sweden promotion and we actually hosted both a regional hybrid business summit for example and an incoming digital visit by the Swedish prime Minister.

During the past three years, we have also focused on strategic priorities, such as sustainability and equality which are global Swedish priorities, and on using Singapore as an observatory of the very dynamic security policy developments in the region.

I want to extend a huge thank you to all my partners and friends in Singapore. From officials to think-tankers and the extremely active civil society members. To the business community and especially the Swedish business community that does so much to increase the Swedish footprint in the region. To my fellow diplomats and last but not least to my very talented and wonderful staff at the Embassy of Sweden in Singapore. In my new role, which I will be taking up shortly I will still focus on the region so this is not so much goodbye,” the Ambassador says.

As a farewell gesture, the Embassy of Sweden in Singapore has also posted a throwback of the Ambassador’s time in Singapore. “We wish Niclas all the best in his new posting in Sweden!,” the Embassy writes.