Burmese suspect in murder of former Thai Ambassador to Denmark fled to Myanmar

Police confirmed that the suspect in the murder of former Thai Ambassador to Denmark, Vichit Chitvimarn, was a 19-year-old Burmese named Sai Myat Moe and informed that he had fled back to Myanmar through the Thailand-Myanmar border in Chiang Rai province.

Vichit Chitvimarn was found dead inside his residence located on Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 20, Chom Phon Subdistrict, Chatuchak District, Bangkok, Thailand on 7 October 2023 with three stab wounds to his chest.

According to Pol Maj Gen Attapol Anusit, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 2, the CCTV footage at the victim’s house on 28 of September showed that the suspect allegedly argued with Vichit on the first floor of the house, demanding him to give up his ATM card passcode before stabbed him repeatedly to death on the second-floor of the house, in the bathroom.

The suspect also stole the deceased’s mobile phones, a tablet computer, and other valuables and fled the scene by a taxi. On the next day, he withdrew hundreds of thousands of baht from Vichit’s account at an ATM in a shopping mall in Lat Phrao area and got on a bus from Mo Chit bus terminal to Chiang Rai.

Pol Maj Gen Attapol said Chiang Rai immigration police reported that the suspect crossed into Myanmar through the Mae Sai checkpoint at 7.22 AM on 29 September 2023. Currently, Thai police are in cooperation with Myanmar’s authorities to search for the suspect in order to bring him back into custody.

