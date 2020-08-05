Cambodia post resumes its service on express mail delivery to selected destinations

Cambodia Post announced on 3 August 2020, on resumption of its overseas parcel services to selected countries after suspending it for several months due to the spread of COVID-19.

Since 18 April 2020, Cambodia Post decided to suspend the delivery of parcels to all countries after the pandemic disrupted air transport almost completely.

Currently, Cambodia Post announced on their website that EMS (Express Mail Service) has restarted with a new temporary fee arranged during COVID-19 for outbound international mail effective from 3 August 2020.

The service is available to Australia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherland, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, US, and Canada.