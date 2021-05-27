Cambodian cook book to be launch in Sweden

On 24 May 2021 the Khmer Times reported “The Taste of Angkor”, heritage of Khmer’s culinary art finely selected and published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, will be honored at the world class exhibition in Sweden. According to the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in France, covering Sweden, the exhibition will be held at Alfred Nobel House Björkborn in Sweden, from June 17 to Oct. 21, 2021.

This year marks the crowning achievement of 25 years of Gourmand Awards.

The Deputy Prime. C. Nika said “ … this cookbook turns the thousand-year-old Khmer tradition into practical recipes to demystify our most favorite dishes. It also reveals the wealth of Cambodian culinary heritage that is worth sharing with friends all over the world…,”