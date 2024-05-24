Cambodian rice gains ground in Nordic market

Cambodian rice producer Amru Rice ramps up export of its premium an sustainably produced rice to the European market in light of success in the Scandinavia. The brand has been present in the EU market for years, but now Amru Rice has reached the top selling point in Finnish supermarkets.

CEO of Amru Rice, Song Saran highlighted, that the Nordic countries appreciate the aroma and taste of Cambodian rice. Saran stated, that Europe presents a significant opportunity for Cambodian rice and added that this will cement the company’s long-term presence in the market.

Amru Rice has invested heavily in infrastructure in order to meet the strict food safety standards of the EU, including processing facilities and quality control implementations.

According to the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF), the industry is trying to become more climate resilient in order to compete on the international market. Numbers from the CRF concluded an export of 246,683 tonnes of milled rice to the EU in 2023. That makes the EU the biggest market, followed by China and ASEAN countries.

The rice company aims to expand exports to the US in light of a increase in demand from specifically Long Beach in California.

Source: Khmer Times