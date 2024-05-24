Trash in Denmark supports organizations in Thailand

A local man in Denmark has organized for part of cans to support among others prosthesis work in Thailand.

In the Danish city of Billund there is a REMA 1000 store. Now there has been established another donations option next to where the Danes usually return their beer and soda cans. At the top of the cans there is a piece of metal which is used to open the cans. This is the piece of metal that the local Kim Christensen is interested in. This small piece of metal can make a big difference.

He is a part of an organization called Malteserriddernes Hospitalorden. They sell these pieces of metal to a German factory. The money they make from this sale goes completely to Thai aid organizations.

Malteserriddernes Hospitalorden has been selling the metal rings from the cans since 2012, but this is the first time they cooperate with REMA 1000.

Source: Jydske Vestkysten