Finnish women in businesses discussed diplomatic careers in Kuala Lumpur

The Embassy of Finland in Singapore hosted a diplomatic career event at which 17 women in business from Finland gathered to hear about, and discuss, the Embassy’s employees most important learnings of living and working abroad throughout the years.

The event included discussions on experiences about diplomatic careers, what it requires to work in a different country and how to combine family and work.

The Embassy said it is looking forward to future events bringing Finnish women in business together in Singapore to discuss business-, career-, and innovation-related topics.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassySingapore