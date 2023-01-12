Community news / Finland / Singapore

Finnish women in businesses discussed diplomatic careers in Kuala Lumpur

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
17 business women from Finland gathered to hear stories and discuss Embassy employees’ experiences with diplomatic careers. Photo: Finland in Singapore

The Embassy of Finland in Singapore hosted a diplomatic career event at which 17 women in business from Finland gathered to hear about, and discuss, the Embassy’s employees most important learnings of living and working abroad throughout the years.

The event included discussions on experiences about diplomatic careers, what it requires to work in a different country and how to combine family and work.

The Embassy said it is looking forward to future events bringing Finnish women in business together in Singapore to discuss business-, career-, and innovation-related topics.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassySingapore

Related posts:

Finnish film TOVE at the Pink Screen film festival in Singapore Nordic Green Run profits donated to Coral Triangle Center Embassy of Finland in Singapore welcomes new Deputy Head of Mission Embassy of Finland in Singapore invites to webinars on studying in Europe

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *