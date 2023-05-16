LGBTQ organization in Beijing closes down

The Beijing LGBT Center, China’s leading organizations for queer people, has been forced to close for good.

“We regret to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances we have to shut down all operations today,” the group said in a statement on Monday, May 15.

The organization haven’t been giving any reason for closing down.

Since 2008, the LGBTQ organization has offered gays, lesbians and trans people in China mental and physical health care and social support. The group has also developed a network of experts to raise awareness of the challenges homosexuals are facing.

Chinese authorities decriminalized homosexuality in 1997. Still, same-sex marriage is illegal and there is still great social stigma around LGBTQ people in the country.

Source: nrk.no