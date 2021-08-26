China and Denmark ranked highest on 2021 Shanghai Ranking amongst Nordic and Asian universities 

Tsinghua University in eastern China and the University of Copenhagen in Denmark are the two highest-ranked Asian and Nordic universities listed on the 2021 global Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), also known as the Shanghai Ranking.

The Shanghai Rankings is an annual publication of world university rankings. The league table was originally compiled and issued in 2003 by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, making it the first global university ranking with multifarious indicators.

The index of international academic awards is based on the Academic Excellence Survey (AES) conducted by Shanghai Ranking. Shanghai Rankings have assessed more than 2000 universities worldwide and published the top 1000.

Of the two universities, Tsinghua University was the highest-ranked, in 28th place overall, followed by the University of Copenhagen ranked 30th overall. In total, well over 100 universities in China have been ranked this year and 7 universities are ranked in the top 100. A total of 7 Danish universities are ranked this year with 2 ranked amongst the top 100.

Staying within the top 100, Sweden’s Karolinska Institute ranked 42nd, the University of Oslo in Norway ranked 61st, Stockholm University ranked 74th, National University of Singapore and Sweden’s Uppsala University ranked 75th and 78th respectively while Singapore’s Nanyang Technology university ranked 81st and the University of Helsinki ranked 82nd overall.

Several Hong Kong based, Taiwan based and Thai universities have been listed this year but no within top 100. The University of Iceland ranked between the top 501-600 universities while two Vietnamese universities both ranked within the top 601-700 overall.