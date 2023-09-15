China warns of consequences if EU investigates state aid for EV’s

The Chinese government threatens retaliation after the EU Commission announced they will investigate whether electric cars from China are exported to Europe with large state subsidies.

According to the Financial Times, China’s Ministry of Commerce calls the act “protectionism,” which is protection against foreign competition. China warns that such action could have consequences for the European car industry in China.

It was Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, who in her opening speech to the EU Parliament on Wednesday, said that an investigation is set to be launched.

She accused China of flooding the European market with electric cars at prices kept artificially low by heavy government subsidies.

“It’s an outright protectionist act that will seriously disrupt and distort the supply chains of the global automotive industry,” said the statement from the Chinese Ministry.

Source: bt.dk