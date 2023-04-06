General news / Norway

Hydrogen-powered ferry starts operating in Norway

Norled’s new hydrogen ferry has started operations in Norway.

According to Norled’s statement on their website, the MF Hydra ferry running on liquid hydrogen is officially in operation.

The vessel has been going through sea trials and system tests since the beginning of the year.

“This illustrates the giant technology leap this machinery is for the maritime industry,” said Erlend Hovland, chief technology officer at Norled.

“After a lot of development and testing, we are now looking forward to welcoming passengers on board for a zero-emission journey between Hjelmeland and Nesvik,” he added.

Hydrogen is expected to be the main marine fuel alternative in the future, as shipping companies seek to eliminate their carbon emission. But the rather large fuel tanks, that requires a lot of space, makes hydrogen unsuitable for many larger cargo vessels.

