Chinese ambassador to Norway on courtesy call

The Chinese ambassador to Norway, Hou Yue, paid a courtesy call to Norwegian State Secretary, Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, on Wednesday, October 11.

During the meeting, the ambassador stated that China and Norway have strengthened high-level exchanges in recent years. She also emphasized how the two countries have jointly safeguarded multilateralism and free trade, and achieved fruitful results in their collaboration concerning economic and trade cooperation, climate change, and sustainable development.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Norway, Kravik said that Norway is willing to continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China.

Source: Chinese Embassy in Norway