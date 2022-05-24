Chinese EV maker XPENG opens experience store in Oslo

Expanding its operations in Europe, Chinese EV maker, XPENG, opened a Brand Experience Store in Norway.

At the same time, it launched the XPENG P5 sedan and XPENG G3i SUV, which were available for test driving since last week.

The XPENG Brand Experience Store in Norway’s Bjorvika area of Oslo is the fourth brand experience store in Europe and allows prospective buyers to view and test drive their electric cars to obtain hands-on experience before they commit to purchasing a vehicle.

The other brand experience stores in Europe are located in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

XPENG started delivering EVs to Norway in 2020, beginning with the G3 SUV and since entering Norway the company has sold almost 1000 cars in the country, a news report said.

Nio is another Chinese EV brand that entered the Norwegian market recently, having opened its own NIO House in Oslo last year and selling the NIO ES8, with the option to rent the car’s battery.