Chinese man swims 10 hours to Taiwan island seeking freedom

A 40-year-old Chinese man claimed that he swam approximately ten hours from China’s Fujian Province to Matsu islands of Taiwan to “seek freedom.”

According to the CNA, the man came to attention on the morning of 24 July 2023 when he asked for help from tourists near the Qinbi Broadcasting Station, saying he had been stung by a bee and was in great pain.

He was found with his belongings including clothing, medicine, dry food, and some Chinese money Renminbi (RMB).

The police officials identified the man’s nationality and sent him to the Beigan health center for treatment immediately.

Followingly, he would be transferred to the Lianjiang District Prosecutor’s Office for investigation in accordance with the Regulations on Relations Between People Between the Mainland and Taiwan.

Source: https://www.cna.com.tw/news/asoc/202307240356.aspx