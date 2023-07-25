Parliamentary vote to select Thailand PM postponed

The parliamentary vote for selecting the next Thailand’s prime minister has been postponed after the first and second nomination of Pita Limjaroenrat from the Move Forward Party, the winner of the general election in May, were blocked.

Earlier, the third round of vote was scheduled to be on Thursday, 27 July 2023.

After the previous attempts were not successful, the Move Forward party stepped down from being the leader of the government coalition and handed the duty to Pheu Thai party as it is the second most popular party in the election.

Pheu Thai was expected to nominate its own candidate for premier.

However, a meeting of the alliance scheduled for Tuesday was canceled, and Pheu Thai lawmaker Sutin Klangsaeng said that talks between the eight parties were still underway to find a way forward, reported Reuters.

