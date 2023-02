A long-tail tour boat carrying nine Swedish passengers and a boat driver capsized in the middle of Hong Island’s ocean, Krabi province, on 5 February 2023.

The accident happened when the tourists went to stand on the same side of the boat to get their pictures taken.

After the boat overturned, all passengers were floating in the sea before being found and rescued by people from a nearby boat.

None of them were injured, but were left in a panic.

