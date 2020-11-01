Cine Europa Film Festival goes virtual for 2020

Cine Europa 23 goes virtual this year for all fans to enjoy 19 of the best European films at home.
Sweden’s pick for this year’s festival is “And Then We Danced,” a dramatic coming-of-age film set in a highly traditional society. It follows a young competitive dancer whose world is turned upside down by his biggest rival.
Register now here for FREE to see the film schedule and secure your virtual seats as this is on a first-come, first-served basis. The film festival runs from October 31 to November 29, 2020.