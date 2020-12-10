Cities for People’ by Danish architect Jan Gehl translated to Myanmar language



The sustainable urban planning book ‘Cities for People’ by Danish architect Jan Gehl has been translated into the Myanmar language and will be available soon for students, professionals, architects, engineers, and all of Myanmar urban enthusiasts.

The book has now been translated into 37 languages. It is a quintessential guidebook for ‘human scale’ urban design around the world.

“So, stay tuned!” writes the Danish embassy in an announcement on its FaceBook page.

“Don’t miss the chance to join the FREE LIVE LECTURE by Jan Gehl, where you can get details about the book launch. Registration is first-come, first-served.”

Register here to get important notifications leading up to the event on 15 December.