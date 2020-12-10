Norwegian webinar on exploring LNG opportunities in Vietnam

Royal Norwegian embassy in Hanoi invites to the next energy webinar on 15 December:

“Are you a Vietnamese company working in the LNG sector?,” asks the embassy.

“Do you want to know more about Norwegian technologies, knowledge and experiences within LNG and meet your potential Norwegian partners? Then the Webinar on Exploring LNG Opportunities in Vietnam is for you.”

The Webinar is organised by Norwegian Energy Partners (NORWEP) and Innovation Norway (IN), and will discuss opportunities within LNG, FSRU and LNG-to-power in Vietnam, and what Norway could offer to the Vietnamese market.

Date: Tuesday 15 December 2020

Time: 09:00 – 10:30 CET/15:00 – 16:30 Vietnam Time

Register for free participation here

Check out for more information here