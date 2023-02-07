Coloplast with growth in revenue, but sales in China are challenging

Coloplast is downgrading its expectations for the financial year, despite growth in the ostomy business.

The Danish company states that they expect a reported revenue growth of 9-10 percent against the previous 11-12 percent.

Coloplast mainly produces products for stoma and incontinence patients as well as wound care, and is part of the Danish C25 index.

In the first quarter of the financial year, the company’s reported revenue increased by 18 percent to DKK 6.1 billion.

According to Coloplast’s accounts, the ostomy business has been prosperous in all regions except China.

China continues to be strongly affected by covid-19, which results in fewer operations and less sales to the country’s hospitals.

Despite growth, the result for the first quarter ends at DKK 1.13 billion after tax. This is seven percent less than the result for the same period last year.

Source: Ritzau