Covid-19 update from the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore

In a recent update, the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore shared information useful to all Nordic citizens about the resumption of entry approvals to Singapore, registration of overseas vaccines, and the easing of social measures in Singapore.

The update reads:

Singapore easing up COVID-19 regulations: entry approval, registration of overseas vaccines, social measures

From 10 August Singapore has gradually eased up on the COVID-19 regulations towards more social activities, business, and travel – with a greater easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals. An option to serve travel quarantine at the traveler’s respective place of residence for fully vaccinated individuals is also introduced for selected countries, including Norway.

12. Aug 2021 | Embassy – COVID-19 / Travel Information

For information regarding resumption of entry approvals for work pass holders, travel from selected countries/regions including Norway, and vaccination-differentiated border measures, please see Gov. sg’s web page about Introduction of vaccination-differentiated border measures.

For information about Stay Home Notice at your own residence and impact of transit destination, please see question 3 at ICA’s Safe Travel Frequently Asked Questions.

Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents, or Long-Term Pass Holders who have received COVID-19 vaccinations overseas can have their vaccination records updated in the National Immunisation Registry in Singapore. Please see MOH’s press release Updates on vaccination records for more information.

For information regarding easing up on social-, dine-in-, sports-, event-, and workplace regulations, please see Gov.sg’s web page about Updates to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) from 10 August 2021.

The Embassy encourages everyone to stay informed about the current and upcoming COVID-19 regulations, please see the link to Singapore’s Official COVID-19 sources.