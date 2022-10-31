Community news / Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Norway / Singapore / Sweden

DABS encourages to join SwedCham Women4Women’s “Cross-Chamber After Work”

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
The Danish Business Association in Singapore encourages everyione to join the SwedCham Women4Women’s “Cross-Chamber After Work Extravaganza”. Photo: SwedCham Women4Women

The Danish Business Association in Singapore would like to draw attention to the upcoming “Women’s Cross-Chamber After Work” hosted by SwedCham Women4Women Forum on 10 November.

Members from 12 other European Chambers in Singapore will attend the event and the hosts says the event will be much more than just a great night out.

– It will also be a fantastic opportunity to meet and discuss with professional women from a number of European Chambers in Singapore. Join us for this casual AW to expend your personal and professional network and build connections, says the Chamber.

For information: https://swedchamsg.glueup.com/event/womens-cross-chamber-after-work-64049/ and tickets: https://lnkd.in/gDvzYUrV

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DABSingapore/

