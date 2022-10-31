DABS encourages to join SwedCham Women4Women’s “Cross-Chamber After Work”

The Danish Business Association in Singapore would like to draw attention to the upcoming “Women’s Cross-Chamber After Work” hosted by SwedCham Women4Women Forum on 10 November.

Members from 12 other European Chambers in Singapore will attend the event and the hosts says the event will be much more than just a great night out.

– It will also be a fantastic opportunity to meet and discuss with professional women from a number of European Chambers in Singapore. Join us for this casual AW to expend your personal and professional network and build connections, says the Chamber.

For information: https://swedchamsg.glueup.com/event/womens-cross-chamber-after-work-64049/ and tickets: https://lnkd.in/gDvzYUrV

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DABSingapore/