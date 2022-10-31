Business in Asia / Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Malaysia / Norway / Sweden

EUROCHAM Malaysia attends Carlsberg’s ZERO & Beyond launch

- by Jeannette Hinrup
Carlsbergs presented their ZERO & Beyond strategy, goals and commitments. Photo: EUROCHAM Malaysia

EUROCHAM Malaysia announced to have attended Carlsberg Malaysia’s presentation of its “ZERO & Beyond” – Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals and priorities.

Carlsberg says it is, from now on, committed to work towards “zero carbon footprint, zero farming footprint, zero packaging waste, zero water waste, zero irresponsible drinking, and a zero accidents culture.”

The event was launched by Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, and Pearl Lai, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, who is also a director of EUROCHAM Malaysia and head of EUROCHAM Malaysia’s Sustainability Sector Committee.

On this occassion, EUROCHAM Malaysia said it stands with the measures the EU has taken in terms of sustainability.

– We believe that development must meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. A life of dignity for all within the planet’s limits, reconciling economic efficiency, social inclusion, and environmental responsibility are at the essence of sustainable development, said the Chamber on its Facebook page.

