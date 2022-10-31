Nordic Embassies and ASEAN Nations discussed carbon neutral ambitions at Nordic Green 2022

The Embassy of Finland in Singapore announced to have concluded Nordic Green 2022 featuring the Nordic Green Talks – the virtual live-stream event “Green Transition and Energy Resilience”.

The program was initiated with an opening speech from the Ambassador of Denmark to Singapore, HE Sandra Jensen Landi, which was followed by a panel discussion on navigating energy resilience and green future in the Nordics and Southeast Asia. The event was finished off with a closing speech from the Ambassador of Norway to Singapore, HE Eivind S Homme, along with a networking session including various Nordic companies and a dinner.

The Embassy said the event provided the attendees with key takeaways such as how to make sustainable aviation fuels, geothermal heating, emerging trends in a greener future, energy challenges across Southeast Asia and energy collaborations between the Nordic and ASEAN Nations.

The Embassy sends huge thanks to the Nordic Innovation House, the participating Nordic Embassies, the Nordic Council of Ministers and the Nordic Council itself.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassySingapore