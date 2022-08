The Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce will host DTCC Members Consultation Event Planning 2022/2023 on 18 August 2022 from 17:30 – 20:30 at The Admiral’s Pub & Restaurant, Sukhumvit Rd., Soi 24.

In order to improve the quality and variety of events in the future, the Chamber is looking forward to crafting out the planning for upcoming events that serve the member’s current interests.

Please note that the activity is free of charge and is for Dancham’s members only.