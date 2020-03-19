Danes, Swedes, Norwegians must now have medical certificates to board planes to Thailand

Travellers from Denmark, Sweden and Norway will now have to present medical certificates that they are Covid-19 free and special Covid-19 insurance papers to be allowed to board planes to Thailand. That was announced by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

The website of the Ministry of Public Health does not yet reflect this requirement.

The new rules were announced at a press conference on Wednesday 19 March, where CAAT governor Chula Sukmanop included travellers from the second group of countries named “ongoing local transmission areas” which included the three Nordic countries, but not Finland, among the travelers who need these documents that was previously only needed for the first group of zones named “Disease Infected Zones”.