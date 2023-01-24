Danish Ambassador Franz Michael Skjold Mellbin interview

“Philippines is key to upgrade our relationships in the AsiaPacific!”

Danish diplomat Franz Michael Skjold Mellbin has, as part of his extensive foreign service experience in Asia, previously served in China and Japan. His Excellency is now Denmark’s Ambassador to the Philippines – at an embassy he was also part of reinstating some years back.

On 13 October 2022, H.E. Franz Michael Skjold Mellbin presented his credentials as Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to His Excellency President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.

Coming to the Philippines with the Ambassador is his wife, Eva Fischer-Mellbin, while their two sons are currently working and studying in Copenhagen. Learning that the ambassador’s family is keen on diving it they have clearly arrived to the right place – and a country they have previously visited for this very reason.

“We enjoy diving a lot and the Philippines is the best place in the world to dive in, so we had the chance to come previously for diving trips to various places,” explains Franz-Michael and points out the country as one of 17 mega-biodiverse countries of the world. It ranks fifth in the number of plant species and maintains 5% of the world’s flora: “It’s amazing when it comes to biodiversity.”

With an interest in photography, Amb. Dan-Dan (adopted nickname) is drawn to Filipino sceneries and lifestyle. “I love taking pictures and videos, and Philippines is also an amazing place to take drone shots in.”

“If our time plan allows it, my wife and I try to go out on vacations and travel the Philippines. For example, connecting to a recent to Palawan for a business seminar with visiting officials from Denmark, we spent the weekend there on one of the islands. So I think it’s a country that easily lends itself for some vacation time too,” said Amb. Dan-Dan.

Perhaps unsurprisingly as Danes, their other main interest is bicycling – where the ambassador finds that this activity is best done far outside of the capital Manila. “I have to cycle up to the hills outside the city. I do like cycling a lot on weekends, and so does my wife.”

With the residence in Makati, the embassy in Bonifacio Global City is close by, but cycling is still a challenge. “During office days I’m very much restricted to the car – unfortunately. I would like to try to bicycle more also officially, but the conditions for biking could be better here in Manila so it’s difficult. Back in Copenhagen I would bike to the office every day.”

In fact, Franz-Michael has personally been advocating biking actively for many years. “I have an international cycling blog and have done lots of photography to promote cycling. I have a Flickr page and some of my pictures are also for sale, where the proceeds from the sales of pictures go to Afghan charities.”

Denmark is known for cycling and there is even a new online cycling knowledge sharing platform: Cycling – Danish Solutions to counter the environmental and sustainability challenges faced by many cities all over the world in promoting active mobility.

The ambassador hopes that conditions for biking could improve in general in the Philippines.

The need for structural change

Another improvement the ambassador hopes to see materialise, and will be focusing very hard on, is the host country’s economic growth in the region.

From peace-making efforts in Afghanistan, Franz-Michael also learnt a “very important lesson” that he is also seeing in the Philippines, namely the crucial need for structural change. “And I believe its government understands that it’s needed to unleash the full potential of the Philippines. And structural change is difficult; we are seeing lots of countries around the world where everybody knows what the right thing to do, but the right thing doesn’t happen because you can’t build enough political and social consensuses around structural change. Huge benefits can be unleashed and the Philippines can become not only a modern economy but also a high income economy even in the next decade or fifteen years – if they do the right thing.”

Amb. Dan-Dan will be driving this agenda during his tenure in the country. “Definitely. I’m very passionate about this. It’s at the core of diplomacy to make the world work – even in difficult circumstances such as now. Because it’s better for people who face problems in their lives. There are lots of issues, and growing the economy would strengthen the resilience of the Philippines and contribute tremendously to improving the lives of people – which at the end of the day -is what matters,” thinks the ambassador.

“On the trade side, the most important thing right now is the opportunity to maintain the GSP+ arrangement between the Philippines and the EU, and hopefully we can move from that to the opportunities here to further extending trade between Europe and the Philippines,” added the Ambassador.

The EU’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) gives developing countries a special incentive to pursue sustainable development and good governance.

Maritime interests bind Denmark and the Philippines together

Before leaving for Southeast Asia the Danish Prime Minister told Amb. Dan-Dan that “while the eyes of Europe are to our East, the future lies in the Far East.” “There is a very clear understanding in Denmark that we need to upgrade and intensify our relationships in the Asia Pacific, and we’ll see Denmark more active in this region.”

The shifting strategic situation in this region is also affecting relationships. “Like many other countries, we have a very strong economic relationship with China. But we also want to diversify to a broader range of countries in this region. So a lot of large Danish companies have instituted a ‘China Plus One’ strategy.”

Such a strategy is focused on diversification by having a factory in China and another in a country within Southeast Asia. “And here, The Philippines is one of the countries that are of interest, because it has great potential, which, with the right actions, would translate into great opportunities. My personal belief is that this is the timely moment where the Philippines can really take off.”

Amb. Dan-Dan has identified six priority sectors which he will focus on during his time in the Philippines. These include 1) agriculture, 2) energy, 3) sustainability, 4) maritime 5) defense, and 6) digitalisation.

One area that binds the Scandinavian nation and the Philippines together is the maritime sector. “There’s no doubt that this is an area where we have lots of connections, with Denmark as one of the leading shipping nations in the world, employing thousands of Filipino maritime professionals. So we see an opportunity for cooperation on that, with the continued recognition of the maritime professionals in the country. I know this is a high priority for the Filipino government, and likewise for the Danish government. Danish maritime companies are very happy with their Filipino professionals and hope that the Philippines will ensure longstanding EU concerns at EMSA ( European Maritime Safety Agency) regarding the continued certification of Philippine maritime professionals are resolved.

A relating sector is the security and geostrategic side of the Philippines – something Denmark will also be focusing on a lot. “There is great interest in freedom of the high seas in Denmark and, no doubt, it is absolutely critical also towards our economies. “I’ll be looking at the Philippines in the wider context of the Indo-Pacific also, but more on the security side. The nation sits in a very critical strategic location and naturally attracts a lot of attention from stakeholders right now. Unfortunately, the world has become a more complex and difficult environment to manoeuvre and understand. So from the point of Denmark, or Europe, we need to put more attention to this area: how we can help the Philippines better understand what’s going on within its territorial waters, and also defend its interest in the maritime space.”

Energy is another critical sector: “There’s an energy crisis in the Philippines and its President, like our leaders from Denmark, has made it one of his administration’s priorities. Filipinos suffer from limited to lack of access to electricity, unstable power supply, and high electricity prices. And I think the President is right in seeing that it needs attention. And Denmark sees itself as an energy partner.”

“Energy is also an area where we are seeing a lot of interest from Danish investors who want to come and invest in this country. So I can see – to a certain part also within utilities – potential for rapid and large growth in relations between the Philippines and Denmark, and not only within trade but also on the investment side. We can do more both from both sides and I am happy to have a great cooperation with my colleague in Copenhagen, the Philippine ambassador to Denmark, within this area,” continues Amb. Dan-Dan.

The Danish Embassy in Manila has just also launched ‘SusDANEable’ – an energy campaign to showcase Denmark’s energy success story and to highlight opportunities for collaboration with the Philippines in its own green transition.

Agriculture is another key sector for the Embassy. In September 2022, the Danish Trade Council in the Philippines organised the Danish Agribusiness Delegation to Cebu & Manila. The ambassador describes agriculture as being at the core of Denmark’s policies and critical to the mission. Mainly there is a huge productivity gap in food ingredients, where Denmark hopes to help out with its know-how and solutions.

“More modern approaches could really help the agricultural sector bring better income to the Filipino people. If you introduce the right methodology, you can boost agricultural productivity tremendously in this country that is currently importing but should be exporting food! Here, Danish technology can help a lot – we are a world-leading agricultural nation and there is a lot of opportunities to work together here!”

It goes without saying that sustainability is also a very important topic, with lots of room for improvement relating to energy efficiency, circular economy, environmental protection, and climate adaptation, among others.

And digitalization is a rapidly accelerating development in the Philippines.. “Denmark is a world leader when it comes to e-governance, and I think the Philippines can gain a lot on digitisation both in the public and private sectors. It has a nascent IT landscape that could be a huge boom for the nation and which could provide great opportunities for Filipinos. A lot of large companies, including large Danish ones, have back-office setups in the Philippines already. This certainly has a huge growth potential as the world moves more digital. But it should also be used to develop the skills of Filipinos in this area, which will allow them to move up the ladder. But I believe the Filipino people could gain a lot from more e-governance because it not only makes your life easier; it also tackles issues such as red tape and corruption – which is important for the credibility in the business environment.“

Danish Ambassador’s Japan and Afghanistan milestones

Joining the Danish Foreign Service in 1985, he previously served in China and as Ambassador of Denmark to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Japan and Afghanistan, as well as being the European Union Special Representative (EUSR) for Afghanistan and Pakistan and Head of the EU Delegation to Afghanistan.

Ambassador Dan-Da knows the Philippines in-depth as he was previously Asia Director and an alternate Governor for the Asian Development Bank (ADB). He describes the region as “one of the most interesting areas in the world”.

“I’ve really been dealing a lot with this region and specifically with the Philippines in various ways previously, including disputes in the South China Sea. It’s fascinating that I now get to see it also from a third perspective, having served in China, Japan and now the Philippines.”

Two milestones from the Danish diplomat’s career are also representative of his approach, which is to not veer away from what may seem as tough challenges or insurmountable problems – but to overcome those. These are his successful negotiations of a peace agreement in Afghanistan and a free trade agreement between Japan and the EU.

“I believe I had my largest diplomatic success in Afghanistan because I was fortunate to be able to facilitate the first peace deal in Afghanistan for over 30 years.” Peace was achieved between the Government of Afghanistan and Hezbi Islami (an Islamist organization).

“This peace deal showed to the Afghan people that peace is possible, and a lot of people were very sceptical and believed that it was not going to work out, but it did. Peace is not easy; it’s about creating something new. It’s not just about the absence of violence, but also to create social peace.”

Operating in a country like Afghanistan also implies a steep learning curve. “Of course you learn a lot, and one of the big privileges of being a special representative or an ambassador is that you get in contact with a lot of incredibly intelligent, talented, ambitious and inspiring people. And you learn from that; you learn to understand the world much better. It’s a very complex world out there and being able to manoeuvre in it is something that is increasingly important for everyone; for businesses, countries etc. And having that working experience does allow you to better see what’s going on and why things are happening. Those skills are extremely useful in many places,” thinks the ambassador.

Equally sceptic were the stakeholders for a free trade agreement between the EU and Japan – which the Ambassador optimistically proposed as a solution to the financial crisis, having just arrived to Tokyo as the new ambassador in 2008.

“It was not off to a good start as both sides thought it was a really bad idea! So I stopped working with my diplomatic colleagues and Japanese officials, and instead aligned myself with the European Chamber of Commerce and with Japanese and European industry organisations that were pro-free trade. We saw an opportunity and it was possible to slowly convince one government after the other that it was a good idea. In record time it was decided to have a scoping, which means you are going to give it a serious try. And I think this FTA is such a hallmark of success because it contributed to 50 000 new jobs in Europe and 35 000 in Japan. And is anything greater than having been part of that?”

“This kind of modern diplomacy has moved beyond the ranks of diplomats and official relations. This is something that I think that diplomats need to understand and use better: if you mobilise the private sector or NGOs or certain influential individuals you can both accelerate but also leverage your influence tremendously.”