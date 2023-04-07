Agriculture, fishing, forestry / Business in Asia / China / Denmark

Danish ambassador launch sustainable animal products seminar

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Danish Ambassador to China Thomas Østrup Møller, launched the “partnership for sustainable animal products from Denmark” on March 23.

To celebrate the launch, the Danish Embassy in China organized a seminar focusing on how good animal agriculture practices are closely linked to good farm outcomes. The seminar focused on animal health, welfare and productivity.

“Denmark is known for the high quality of its animal products. Through this seminar, it was possible to present stories about Danish policies, companies, technologies and initiatives. This will contribute to the green transformation of the animal production sector today and in the future,” the ambassador said.

Source: globaltimes.cn

