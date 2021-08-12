Danish and Chinese tomato experts to guide participants in 2021 Smart Agriculture Competition 

Tomato experts from China, Denmark, and the Netherlands will guide the participating teams in the 2021 Smart Agriculture Competition organized by Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), China Agriculture University, and Zhejiang University.

For the second year in a row, the agricultural technology competition aims at fostering innovation and promoting agricultural modernization with contestants taking multidisciplinary approaches to cultivating tomatoes.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Wageningen University & Research is providing the organizers with technical guidance and representative agencies from Denmark, Switzerland, and the Netherlands have also provided strong support together with the Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

The competition is open to young agronomists and computer scientists from around the world and offers a total prize pool of more than 1 million yuan ($154,000).

After registration for the competition ends on 9 September, a total of 15 teams will be shortlisted by the judging panel to present their plans. The four teams with the highest score will move on to participate in the competition where they will be judged on yield together with the nutritional value and environmental impact of their farming methods.

