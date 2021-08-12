Learn Mandarin Chinese with FinnCham in Hong Kong

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to sign up for Mandarin Mondays where you will learn the basics of Mandarin Chinese for business and everyday life.

More about the course:

Start your autumn right and learn the basics of Chinese!

Mandarin Chinese has the largest number of native speakers of any language in the world. FinnCham’s 10 hour crash course is a great way to get to know the language and culture in a small group, and learn to hold basic conversations. The course will also be helpful for anyone doing business in China.

The course can be modified according to participants’ wishes and no prior experience is required. Course certificates will be sent to all participants after completing the course.

The classes are organized by The Hong Kong Language Learning Centre that specializes in Mandarin and Cantonese learning programes in conversation, and Chinese Reading and Writing for expatriates, locals and overseas Chinese.

Dates and times:

Monday evenings 6-7:30pm (Hong Kong time)

30 Aug, 6-7:30pm

6, 13, 20, 27 Sept – 6-7:30pm

11 Oct – 6-7:30pm

18 Oct – 6-7pm

Location:

Online

Find more information and sign up here