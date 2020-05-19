Vietnam chose Vestas for 2 wind projects

The Danish wind turbines producer Vestas published an official statement on A 67 MW order for two projects in Vietnam, from their Asia Pacific platform in Singapore on 24 April 2020.

Vestas will supply, transport, install and commission a total of 16 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in different power ratings to optimise the projects’ energy output. The customised tower solution takes the turbines to 162m hub heights and opens up new wind resources by allowing access to higher and more consistent wind speeds.

Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific said “These projects feature the tallest towers in Vietnam and showcases Vestas’ ability to optimise the value proposition for our client and develop site-specific solutions for all wind sites. With the strong traction we are gaining in the country over the last few months, I am confident that we will be playing a big part in the future development of Vietnam’s renewable energy market”

Located in a wetland area of the Mekong Delta in southern Vietnam and surrounded by aquaculture shrimp farms, the sites’ limited space and complex infrastructure requires a specific transportation and installation solution to construct the projects. To successfully execute the projects, Vestas has developed a solution using a specialised tower crane to significantly reduce the hardstand space necessary to erect the turbines.

The order also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximise energy production for both sites. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty.

The project and customer are undisclosed at the customer’s request.

The projects are planned to achieve commissioning in the third quarter of 2021.