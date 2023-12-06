Earthquake advisory for people in Manila

Yesterday an earthquake was recorded and felt in parts of Metro Manila, Philippines and nearby provinces around 4 pm. Workers, students and residents evacuated from buildings after the 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the main Luzon island, Reuters wrote.

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, because the country lies on top of a belt of volcanoes, circling the Pacific Ocean. And now the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines advices Danish nationals who are in the affected areas to monitor the news, and to contact Philippines authorities in case one needs assistance or evacuation.

“For concerns, you may check the Rejseklar app or reach out to the following authorities,” the embassy wrote, and highlighted two departments to contact.

NDRRMC +632 8911 5061 to 65 / ndrrmc.gov.ph