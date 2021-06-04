Danish Princess Marie addresses food waste at Chinese conference

HRH Princess Marie of Denmark gave a virtual opening speech earlier this week at the “Anti-Food Waste” conference in Beijing which was organized by the Embassy of Denmark in China. The princess recorded her speech at the Danish embassy in Paris where the Princess lives together with Danish Prince Joachim and their two children.

Her Royal Highness has been committed to the fight against food waste for many years with a special focus on respecting food and teaching children the importance of avoiding food waste. During her speech, Princess Marie said, “Respect for food does not come by itself. It is our responsibility as adults and as parents to show the next generation – through our own actions – that food must be treated with respect. ” ⁣

Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Rasmus Prehn also attended a virtual greeting at the “Anti-Food Waste” conference in Beijing, which aimed to focus on solutions that can reduce food waste. One of the UN’s sustainability goals by 2030 is to halve global food waste and thereby reduce the environmental and climate consequences of food waste.⁣

Source: The Royal House