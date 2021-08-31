Danish customs officers seize 500 kilos of illegal toilet cleaners from China

Illegal toilet cleaning detergent from China is reportedly flowing into Denmark these months and the customs officers at the Danish borders have during the summer detained a record amount of Chinese toilet cleaning detergent, the Danish Customs writes in a press release.

It appears that the import of the illegal detergent has increased significantly in the period from 1 January to 20 August and customs have so far revealed over 500 kilos of toilet cleaning detergent from China. In July and August alone, the agency has had more than 2,000 cases involving illegal chemicals.

In the press release, the controlling director of the Danish Customs, Michael Lund says, “In the first half of 2021 and especially after the summer holidays, we have seen a marked increase in cases involving the import of illegal toilet cleaning detergent. The cleaning agents do not comply with several regulations and are therefore a danger to both the consumer and the environment. That is why we are withholding toilet cleaning detergent on behalf of the Danish Environmental Protection Agency, which is the responsible authority in the area.”

The cleaning agents are manufactured in China, but do not comply with either the EU or Denmark’s rules in the environmental area, the agency writes.

“If you are in doubt about whether it is a good idea to buy a chemical product as a cleaning agent from abroad, it is basically a good rule of thumb that you buy it within the EU’s borders,” Michael Lund says.

Source: BT