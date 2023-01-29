Vietnam Tet Tree Planting Movement goal is to plan 20 million trees in 2023

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union recently launched the “Tet Tree Planting Movement” in which young people will plant twenty million trees in 2023.

At the launching ceremony, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the union, Bui Quang Huy urged each young person to plant, take care of, and protect at least a tree in their workplaces, schools, and residences, reported Tuoitre News.

The main goals of the tree planting movement concern several environmental issues, for instance, preventing, controlling, and easing the impact of natural disasters and diseases, protecting biodiversity and ecosystems, and developing a green and circular economy, and more.

Back in 2022, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union successfully planted one hundred million trees in accordance with its target.

