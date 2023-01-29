General news / Vietnam

Vietnam Tet Tree Planting Movement goal is to plan 20 million trees in 2023

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien (C), secretary of the Hoa Binh Party Committee Nguyen Phi Long (L), and first secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Bui Quang Huy water a tree after the launching ceremony of the Tet tree planting movement. Photo: Ha Thanh / Tuoi Tre.

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union recently launched the “Tet Tree Planting Movement” in which young people will plant twenty million trees in 2023.

At the launching ceremony, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the union, Bui Quang Huy urged each young person to plant, take care of, and protect at least a tree in their workplaces, schools, and residences, reported Tuoitre News.

The main goals of the tree planting movement concern several environmental issues, for instance, preventing, controlling, and easing the impact of natural disasters and diseases, protecting biodiversity and ecosystems, and developing a green and circular economy, and more.

Back in 2022, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union successfully planted one hundred million trees in accordance with its target.

Source: https://tuoitrenews.vn/news/ttnewsstyle/20230128/vietnams-youth-union-to-plant-20mn-trees-in-2023/71167.html

Related posts:

Norwegian Embassy plants trees to offset own carbon-footprint Sweden grants Covid-19 relief funds to Cambodia Sweden and partners hosted Brown Bag session on Youth Empowerment in Climate action LEGO Group to plant 50,000 trees for three years in Vietnam

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *