Danish expats will find it easier to bring their family home to Denmark

The government will introduce a new scheme so Danish expats will have a better opportunities to bring their family to the country. At the same time, the government will adjust the language requirement.

Lately, there have been several examples of highly educated expats turning down good job offers in Denmark – alone to the fact that they cannot bring their families home. It is actually easier for foreigners with no ties to Denmark to bring their families to the country through the occupational schemes, than it is for Danish citizens established abroad.

But this is about to change. The government wants to introduce a new residence scheme giving returning Danes abroad access to bring their families home – on the same terms as foreign workers.

New language rules too

Besides, the language requirement for the resident in connection with spouse reunification will also be adjusted. This is due to cases where Danes have been rejected because they have not been able to prove that they know Danish – despite having Danish as their mother tongue.

So now, instead of having to pass a test, one can meet the language requirement if they have worked at least 30 hours a week for at least five years where they have communicated in Danish to a reasonable extent.

Minister for Immigration and Integration Kaare Dybvad Bek explains the purpose of the new rules further.

“The aim of the rules is to prevent people with a foreign background from bringing their spouses here before they have learned proper Danish themselves. I still think this is reasonable,” he said in a press release.

“We need to strike the right balance so that the rules do not have an inappropriate impact, but at the same time do not open a floodgate. I think we have found that balance now.”

Source: Ministry for Immigration and Integration