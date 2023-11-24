Danish expertise drives Indonesia’s early green energy success

In a historic move, Danish experts are essential in shaping Indonesia’s accelerated green energy plan. The agreement, signed in November 2022 with over $20 billion in funding, aims to fast-track Indonesia’s shift from fossil fuels. The Just Energy Transition Partnership, including Denmark, G7, EU, and Norway, supports this ambitious roadmap.

The recently unveiled “Comprehensive Investment and Policy Plan” (CIPP) outlines steps to achieve Indonesia’s zero emissions target in the electricity sector by 2030, a decade earlier than planned. Danish experts from Jakarta and Copenhagen have been crucial in this collaborative effort with the International Energy Agency.

Despite progress, challenges lie ahead, such as managing industrial development outside the electricity grid. The plan’s success hinges on collaborative implementation, supporting Indonesia in reforms, and strategically utilizing financial resources to catalyze a broader green transition.

This partnership signals a significant step toward Indonesia’s sustainable energy future, showcasing the global impact of Danish expertise in combating climate change.

Source: Ritzau