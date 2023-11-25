Jotun introduces new collection “CANVAS” and its Global Color Card 2024 to Thailand

Norwegian color design brand Jotun introduced “CANVAS,” its recent collection inspired by nature’s palette including twenty-three “Majestic Sense” premium paints such as “Soothing Beige,” “Rock Sugar,” “True Blue,” “Mindful Green,” and many more to Thailand.

The colors were developed by Lisbeth Larsen, Global Manager at Jotun and the company’s color technology lab to encourage people to express themselves in the home. CANVAS is “reflecting the beauty and nuances of nature’s own palette, this collection is designed to provide both aesthetic inspiration and practical insight,” stated Lisbeth Larsen.

Jotun previously held the launch event in Bangkok, Thailand in November 2023 in which it presented its Global Color Card for 2024, having ten more shades added to the CANVAS collection.

The event featured several activities including a Q&A session, color consultation, color workshop, etc. It was attended by color experts and honorably so by Norwegian Ambassador to Thailand H. E. Astrid Emilie Helle.

Source: Jotun

All images by: Jotun