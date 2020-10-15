Danish SKIOLD joined De Heus and Vietnames Hung Nhon Group in creating sustainable agriculture complex

On 1 October 2020 the Danish company SKIOLD Group has been chosen as a technical partner of this project which are led by the Hung Nhon Group of Vietnam and the De Heus Group of the Netherlands. The project, DHN hi-tech agricultural complex in Dak Lak, covers pig breeding, slaughtering and processing of natural fertiliser and has an estimated investment sum of 66 million USD.

Denmark and Vietnam has cooperated in the field of sustainable agriculture for many years. The Embassy is pleased to witness Danish companies contributing with high-tech solutions to sustainable agricultural production in Vietnam.