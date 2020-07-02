Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce congratulates hotel member on reopening

Thailand has recently lifted restrictions for various business after a full month of no new case of Covid-19 spreading domestically. Although activity such as clubbing and concerts with mass gathering is still prohibited, other services such as restaurants, bars and hotels are resumed back to operations.

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce published a statement to congratulated their corporate member on their reopening occasion. Their service included elevated Care Commitment to ensure their guests for a comfortable and carefree stay as well as other special offers. The statement said:

Rosewood Bangkok Hotel, one of our corporate members, is delighted to update the reopening with four special offers for hotel stays and treatments at Sense, A Rosewood Spa. The hotel’s new Commitment to Care program elevates health and safety operations and vigilance so guests can discover the beauty of Bangkok in comfort and peace of mind.