The Philippines re-open Embassy in Stockholm

The Philippines’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) published an official announcement on 15 May 2020. The subject regarding reopening of the Philippine Embassy in Stockholm, after the office was closed for eight years and will start offering consular services to Filipinos in Sweden and Finland.

In the past, Philippine consular services were conducted through the Philippine Embassy in Oslo, Norway.

Together with concurrent jurisdiction over Finland, formal consular operations began on 15 May 2020, for applicants residing in Sweden and Finland.

The consular services are:

1. Visa (once the suspension on visa issuance resumes)

2. Civil registry (Report of Birth, Report of Marriage, Report of Death)

3. Notarial and authentication of documents such as Special Power of Attorney (SPA)

4. Attestation of au pair contracts

5. Acknowledgment of employment contracts

6. Dual citizenship (reacquisition/retention of Philippine citizenship for former Filipinos naturalized as Swedes or Finns)

7. Extension of passport validity in emergency cases, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic

With the opening of the Philippine Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, the public is further informed that the Philippine Embassy in Oslo, Norway, will no longer receive and process the above mentioned applications for those in Sweden and Finland beginning 15 May 2020. Those with pending applications will be contacted directly.

However, passport services for Filipinos in Sweden and Finland will continue to be offered by the Philippine Embassy in Oslo, Norway until further notice, once COVID-19-related travel restrictions are lifted.

The Philippine Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden may be contacted through the following:

Mobile: +46 702 735 407, +63 9054039435 (Viber)

Email: stockholm.pe@dfa.gov.ph