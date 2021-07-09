Nokia to launch its first 5G smartphone in China on 11.11 

According to reports from China, Finland’s Nokia is preparing the launch of its first 5G smartphone in China on 11 November, AH writes.

The news reportedly came from Zhang Yucheng, the Product Manager for HMD’s Nokia Mobile division in China via the local microblogging platform Weibo.

11 November is also known as double 11 (11.11) and celebrated as Single’s Day China. It’s an unofficial Chinese holiday also known for being the biggest online shopping day in the world and therefore a great day for Nokia to launch its 5G smartphone in China.

As of yet, however, Nokia has not officially revealed any more information but if the Finnish company plans to launch its flagship in China, the device will soon start to appear in leaks and certification leaks.