Thai-Swedish woman missing in Switzerland

The Thai family of a missing 32-year-old Thai-Swedish woman has filed a missing persons report in Switzerland as no one has heard from the woman since 27 April 2024. Nantiwa Saejiw allegedly left Thailand with her US boyfriend, who she had met just a few days earlier on a dating app.

The woman’s family has grown increasingly concerned after they have learned that the 40-year-old American boyfriend has been charged with illegally detaining a woman against her will. Nantiwa Saejiw apparently told her family, that she was preparing to get married and live in the US only three days after she left Thailand.

A few days before disappearing, Nantiwa Saejiw contacted her family, asking them to transfer 340 Thai baht to her, but she didn’t explain what the money was to be used for. Three days later, in the last contact with the family, she allegedly said that everything was alright. Since then, the family has not been able to contact her and her social media channels have gone silent.

The family is very concerned for Nantiwa Saejiw as she has an underlying medical condition and didn’t have any money, when she left Thailand.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Bern is involved in the search of the woman. She travelled into Switzerland with her Swedish passport, which she obtained because she has previously been married to a Swede for four years.

The embassy is currently reaching out to the public, including Thai expats in Switzerland. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the embassy’s Facebook account or the following emergency telephone number: +41(0)79 8642674

